Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce Australia visit after 7 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to Australia for the first time in more than seven years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Sunday, March 8, that they will travel to the country in mid-April for a series of engagements. A spokesperson for the couple said the visit will include several private, business and philanthropic activities.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements,” the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that further details will be announced later.

Although the full itinerary has not been revealed, reports indicate the couple is expected to visit major cities including Sydney and Melbourne.

Their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, will not accompany them on the trip.

The upcoming visit marks the Sussexes’ first time in Australia since October 2018, when they traveled there during an official royal tour linked to the Invictus Games in Sydney. During that trip, which took place shortly after their wedding, the couple publicly announced they were expecting their first child.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working members of the royal family 18 months later and moved from the U.K. to California.

The couple recently visited Jordan in February. The two-day humanitarian visit was made in partnership with the World Health Organization, not on behalf of the U.K. government.