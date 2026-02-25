Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce surprise trip to Jordan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to travel to Jordan for a two-day humanitarian visit focused on global health and mental health support, their office announced on February 24.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit February 25 and February 26 in partnership with the World Health Organization, undertaking the trip in a humanitarian capacity rather than on behalf of the U.K. government. Buckingham Palace has been informed of the visit.

During their time in Amman, the couple will join WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for engagements centered on humanitarian health response, mental health services and support for vulnerable communities affected by conflict and displacement.

The visit will include site visits to WHO partner organizations and frontline health and mental health programs. It also marks a reunion between Prince Harry and Dr. Tedros, following a joint engagement in London last September. Their collaboration dates back to advocacy for global vaccine equity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jordan visit marks Harry and Meghan’s first international trip in almost 18 months. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last undertook similar visits to Nigeria in May 2024 and Colombia in August 2024, following their step back from royal duties in the U.K. in 2020.