Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be at odds over how to mark their son Prince Archie’s upcoming seventh birthday. Archie, born on May 6, 2019, will soon celebrate his birthday, and reports suggest Meghan is considering sharing a new photograph of him on social media to mark the occasion.

The move would mirror a long-standing royal tradition, where family members publicly release portraits to celebrate milestones. However, Prince Harry is believed to be more cautious, preferring to keep Archie and his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, largely out of the public eye.

His concerns reportedly stem from a desire to protect his children from media scrutiny and the potential risks that come with increased online exposure.

“This isn’t the first time this conflict has come up – and there are times it’s been Meghan holding Harry back from showing off pictures of their kids. But Meghan thinks it’s the perfect time to release a formal set of pictures of Archie for his birthday – especially now her Archie candle’s been released,” an insider told New Idea.

They further added, “However, Harry’s starting to worry about Archie and Lilibet losing their titles if they keep pushing the lines between being royalty and monetising it.”

The reported disagreement reflects differing perspectives within the couple. Meghan is said to view the birthday as an opportunity to share a controlled, positive image with the public, while Harry remains wary of drawing attention to their children in an increasingly digital and often hostile environment.

Prince Archie’s birthday comes just weeks before Princess Lilibet turns five on June 4, meaning similar decisions may arise again in the near future.