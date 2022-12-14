‘Harry & Meghan’ ranks biggest documentary debut of Netflix

Netflix’s documentary series about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming portal than any other documentary during its first week.

The first three episodes of British royals’ docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’, which debuted on the streaming giant earlier this week, have recorded 81.55 million viewing hours, Netflix said in a statement. Moreover, at least 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Additionally, ‘Harry & Meghan’ was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama ‘Wednesday’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Not only that, the documentary series was the most watched English-language content in Britain this week.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates.

All that Prince Harry, wife Meghan said of the British Royals in Netflix documentary

The series drew split opinions from the public. While it was called ‘love story’ which talks about ‘the struggles and challenges of a couple and their battles with the media’, some dubbed the series as the most ‘self-serving piece of television’.

The second batch of episodes will premiere on the streaming portal tomorrow, December 15.

Comments