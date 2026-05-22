Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame Camilla for snub

The hope for a peaceful reconciliation within the British royal family has reportedly hit another major roadblock. Insiders close to the situation claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pointing the finger directly at Queen Camilla, accusing her of sabotaging their relationship with King Charles III.

According to recent reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe Camilla is “constantly poisoning” the King’s mind against them, creating an insurmountable barrier to any family peace.

Is Queen Camilla Blocking a Father-Son Reunion?

As Prince Harry reportedly eyes a return to the United Kingdom for a potential summer reunion with his father, tension behind palace walls is reaching a boiling point. Sources suggest that while King Charles may be open to hearing out his youngest son, Queen Camilla remains firmly opposed.

“Harry and Meghan feel that every time they make headway toward peace, Camilla steps in to shut it down,” an insider revealed. “They believe she is actively influencing Charles to maintain a hard line against them.”

This alleged interference comes at a critical time for the Sussexes, who are currently facing immense pressure on two fronts:

Strained Royal Reconciliation: Failed attempts to repair their fractured relationship with the senior royals.

Financial Scrutiny: Renewed public interest and pressure surrounding their ongoing post-royal financial ventures.

The Growing Divide in the Royal Family

The friction isn’t just between Harry and his stepmother. The broader royal camp remains highly divided over how to handle the Sussexes.

While some establishment figures argue that welcoming Harry and Meghan back into the fold could help rehabilitate the monarchy’s public image, others—most notably Prince William—are fiercely resistant. Reports indicate that William views any potential return of the Sussexes as a “disaster” that would compromise the integrity of the institution.

With Queen Camilla allegedly reinforcing these hesitations, the chances of a smooth family reunion look slimmer than ever.

What’s Next for the Sussexes?

Despite the frosty reception from London, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are focusing on their global brand. Following their recent international travels, the couple is reportedly mapping out their next major tour to Africa—a continent deeply personal to Harry.

While the trip is being designed with “Commonwealth-level visibility,” it will remain entirely separate from official royal duties, as the couple continues to navigate their independent lives in the United States.