Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring royalty to Kris Jenner's Bond-themed 70th birthday bash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped into Hollywood as they attended one of the biggest celebrity nights of the year.

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dressed to the nine to grace Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with their presence.

The lovebirds – who lives in Montecito with their two kids- arrived hand-in-hand at the Bond-themed party held in Beverly Hills.

For the starry night, Meghan slipped into an elegant black long-sleeved top which she elevated with a matching floor-length skirt.

The former American actress accentuated her dress with a pair of peep-toe heels, a matching black velvet purse and a pair of embellished drop earrings, looking as stunning as ever.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old prince stylishly channeled Bond theme for the party as he looked dapper in a tuxedo with a bow tie and a traditional poppy pinned on his jacket in respect of Remembrance Day.

“They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy. Meghan was glowing. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo,” an insider told PEOPLE.

Over the years, Meghan Markle has built connections with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In August, she sent a selection of products from her lifestyle brand, including a crate of rosé, to Kris Jenner, who shared her reaction to the thoughtful gift on her Instagram Stories at the time.