Prince Harry, Meghan Markle conclude Jordan trip with visit to cancer center

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry concluded their humanitarian visit to Jordan with a stop focused on cancer care, highlighting the importance of treatment access and early detection across the region.

On Thursday, February 26, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a delegation from the World Health Organization to tour the King Hussein Cancer Centre in Amman. The visit underscored ongoing global efforts to strengthen cancer care systems and support patients and families affected by the disease.

The King Hussein Cancer Foundation and its clinical arm, the King Hussein Cancer Centre, were established in 2001 by royal decree and are led by Princess Ghida Talal. The nonprofit institutions focus on comprehensive cancer treatment, research, prevention, and early detection, with a mission to improve outcomes across Jordan and the wider Arab world.

The visit comes during a period when several members of the British royal family have publicly faced cancer diagnoses. In February 2024, Harry’s father, King Charles, revealed he was undergoing treatment for cancer and later shared encouraging progress. In January 2025, Catherine, Princess of Wales announced she was in remission following treatment.

During the visit, Harry and Meghan also met with medical evacuees from Gaza and toured a refugee camp, emphasizing the need for continued international support for vulnerable populations.