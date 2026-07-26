Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may face rebellion from Archie and Lilibet

In years to come, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could potentially rebel against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for breaking their ties to the Royal Family.

Although Meghan and Harry’s recent visit to Highgrove was an attempt to patch up royal tensions, Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, asserted that the couple’s separation from the UK may have negative effects on their kids. The royal analyst said that five-year-old Lilibet and seven-year-old Archie would eventually feel resentful toward their parents for keeping them apart from their royal roots.

Speaking to The Sun, Seward revealed: “I think the children could be really annoyed, not now, but when they grow up, with their father and mother. They could ask, ‘Why haven’t you introduced me to my other life, my cousins, my heritage?’ And I think that would be an awkward one for Prince Harry and Meghan to explain.”

The royal editor even hinted that the Duke might eventually support sending the young royals to elite British schools. Additionally, it is implied that the Duchess is unexpectedly supportive of Harry’s efforts to patch things up with the Palace.

Seward stated that the Duchess’s “popularity is broken” in the US and that mending ties would improve her standing, but she advised the Duchess to “take a back seat and gradually work around this.” She went on to say that she thought the couple’s recent attempts were nothing short of groveling.

Seward also anticipated that the King’s aging will make him even more eager to form a bond with Archie and Lilibet, though his hectic schedule continues to be a significant obstacle.

“I think the King will say to Harry, ‘Darling boy, you know I can only really see you in Scotland,’ where he will be given assurances about security, and that is what I think will happen,” Seward claimed. “The issues with Harry and his brother are a whole other ball game completely,” she warned.

A much-awaited private reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet was formally hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla on July 10, 2026. The historic gathering took place during an afternoon visit at Highgrove House, the King’s private country residence in Gloucestershire.