Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to William’s staggering earnings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be reeling after new figures revealed Prince William’s annual earnings.

A recent annual report from the Duchy of Cornwall, which funds the work of the Prince and Princess of Wales, revealed that William earned around $30 million in the 2024 to 2025 financial year. The figure quickly made headlines and, according to insiders, did not go unnoticed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to an insider, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, were left “shocked” by the scale of William’s income and view it as evidence of a “massive double standard” within the Royal Family.

“From Harry and Meghan’s point of view it feels incredibly unfair and hypocritical. Anytime she and Harry get a big payday they get absolutely hammered from every direction and branded greedy,” an insider said.

They further added, “Yet William can pull in $30 million and no one bats an eye or questions why he’s getting paid so much money. And he’s raking in more from other ventures alongside the Duchy of Cornwall; yet you never hear anyone complaining about him being money hungry the way they do about Meghan and Harry. The rules are completely different depending on which side of the family you’re on. It’s a massive double standard.’”

The report come nearly six years after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, a move that initially saw them secure huge agreements with companies including Netflix, Spotify and Apple. However, the couple’s popularity has reportedly dipped in recent years.

The sources now claimed that the contrast between their current situation and William’s financial stability has sparked difficult conversations behind closed doors.