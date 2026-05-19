Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary by sharing a collection of previously unseen photos from their royal wedding day.

The couple, who married on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel, posted a series of intimate images from the ceremony and reception on social media to mark the milestone occasion.

Among the newly released photographs were candid black-and-white shots of Harry and Meghan laughing together, as well as glimpses from their evening reception at Frogmore House, where Meghan wore a second wedding dress designed by Stella McCartney.

In the caption accompanying the anniversary tribute, Meghan wrote, “Eight years ago today,” while also thanking photographer Chris Allerton for capturing the memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be celebrating the special day privately at their home in Montecito, California, alongside their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan’s Windsor wedding became one of the most watched royal events in recent history, attracting millions of viewers worldwide and featuring celebrity guests including Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple have settled in California and continued their work through the Archewell Foundation alongside several media and philanthropic projects.

The anniversary celebration comes during what has already been a busy year for the couple. Last month, Harry and Meghan traveled to Australia for a four-day visit, marking their first trip to the country since their 2018 royal tour as working members of the British royal family.