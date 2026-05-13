Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly facing financial difficulties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly facing financial difficulties six years after stepping back from the royal family and relocating to Montecito, California, as their business prospects reportedly dwindle.

Regarding the couple’s financial situation, a Page Six insider recently revealed that the 44-year-old Suits star has essentially become the family’s primary breadwinner. Sources further claim that the 41-year-old Prince Harry and Duchess require approximately $6 million annually to maintain their lifestyle, noting that “money is tight.”

With their Montecito mansion valued at roughly $15 million, the pair’s mortgage payments are reportedly substantial. This financial pressure comes years after the couple decided to withdraw as senior working royals in January 2020, announcing their intention to become “financially independent.”

Reports also indicate that the former actress and the founder of the Invictus Games spend over $3 million annually on private security for themselves and their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen spending family time with their kids in Disneyland.

On Monday, May 11, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in Disneyland spending quality time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, along with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, in Disneyland.

In a recent Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex shared some insights into her family’s trip to the amusement park. Harry and Meghan apparently brought the Disney magic to celebrate Archie and Lilibet’s birthdays along with Mother’s Day, which was a day ago. Meghan also commemorated motherhood with her mother, Doria.

​In the first slide of the carousel, Meghan can be seen hugging Doria and planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheek while the mother-daughter duo donned the Mickey Mouse headband. Archie and Lilibet were also spotted playing with Disney balloons in the background.