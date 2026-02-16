Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sit courtside with Queen Latifah at NBA All-Star Game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a stylish courtside appearance at the NBA All-Star Game, where they were seen seated next to Hollywood icon Queen Latifah during the star-studded sporting event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 75th NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 15.

The couple kept their look relaxed and coordinated, with Meghan wearing a navy sweater and matching trousers while debuting fresh layered hair, and Harry opting for black jeans paired with a black button-up shirt.

Queen Latifah, 55, embraced a sporty look in a gray sweatsuit accented with silver jewelry. She attended the event alongside her longtime partner Eboni Nichols and their six-year-old son, Rebel.

The outing marked another high-profile public sport appearance for the royal couple, who have increasingly been spotted enjoying major sporting events. In October, they attended the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium, cheering from the stands as the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Toronto Blue Jays. They both wore blue hats in support of the California-based MLB team.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s appearance followed a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner date in Beverly Hills, where the pair were seen dining at celebrity-favorite restaurant Funke. The upscale Italian spot has become one of Meghan’s preferred dining destinations and was also where she celebrated her 44th birthday last August.