Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stop by special event hour before Kris Jenner’s 70th bash

Just hours before attending Kris Jenner’s glamorous 70th birthday party, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markl made a stop at a special event that highlighted their ongoing commitment to philanthropy.

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at LA’s Pacific Design Center for at Baby2Baby gala presented by Paul Mitchell , an annual event hosted by a non-profit organization to raise millions each year for providing essentials to children in need.

The Duke and Duchess skipped the “red carpet” and headed straight inside where they posed for photos with their pal, tennis star Serena Williams, who was recognized with the Giving Tree Award whixh “honours a celebrity mother who embodies the Baby2Baby mission”.

For the event, Meghan slayed in elegant black long-sleeved top and a matching floor-length skirt which she paired with Aquazzurra’s tie sandals and matching velvet purse.

Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper in a tailored dark suit adorned with a dark suit which he later swapped with a tuxedo as they attended Kris Jenner’s bon-themed 70th birthday bash.

The mother of two stunned in the same black outfit at the starry party which took place at Bezos’ sprawling Beverly Hills estate.

“They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy. Meghan was glowing. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo,” an insider told PEOPLE.