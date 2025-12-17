Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to produce new romantic movie for Netflix based on bestselling novel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to expand their creative partnership with Netflix!

According to recent report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to produce a new feature film for the streaming platform.

The upcoming project will be based on The Wedding Date, a New York Times bestselling romantic novel by author Jasmine Guillory.

The film will be produced under the couple’s Archewell Productions banner, with producer Tracy Ryerson also joining the project.

First published in January 2018, the book became a New York Times bestseller and is the first installment in Guillory’s popular romance series.

The Sussexes have had a deal with Netflix since 2020 which was extended earlier this year to a multi-year, first-look deal.

So far, they’ve worked on documentaries, scripted series, films, sports, and lifestyle programming, with releases including Polo, With Love, Meghan, Heart of Invictus, Harry & Meghan, and Live to Lead.

The news of the new production comes just after the release of With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, a festive special that received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

Meghan Markle also recently released another Netflix project, Masaka Kids – A Rhythm Within.

The short documentary highlights the story of a Uganda-based dance group who have faced personal loss due to famine and war, using music and dance as a source of resilience and hope.