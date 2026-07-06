Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's friend speaks on Archie and Lilibet meeting King Charles

A friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has shared that the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are excited to meet their grandfather, King Charles.

However, an acquaintance of the California-based royals told Hello! magazine that Archie and Lilibet have very little understanding of their cousins’ royal status in the UK. The source remarked, “The truth is they don’t really have any concept of who the royal family are. Their parents are very good at keeping them away from it all so they can live as normal little kids.” Consequently, rather than viewing King Charles as a reigning monarch, the children would simply see him as their grandfather.

These comments emerged a day after The Telegraph reported that Meghan Markle and the children would not be accompanying Harry to London. King Charles’s younger son is scheduled to travel to London and Birmingham to attend a series of charitable engagements and events promoting the 2027 Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson clarified that the family has not entirely ruled out visiting other parts of Britain, such as Birmingham, where the Duke is set to promote the upcoming games.