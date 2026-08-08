Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's next step may surprise William and Kate

A royal source reportedly said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can reintegrate into the royal family without Prince William and Kate Middleton’s consent. King Charles is keen to make amends with Harry and Meghan, which is why these claims have been made.

Insiders informed The Examiner, “It’s becoming increasingly clear that they don’t need William and Kate’s approval to find their way back into the royal fold, which of course has really boosted Meghan’s confidence.”

According to another close friend who spoke with the source, the California-based royal couple feels that William and Kate “went out of their way to make life as difficult and painful as possible for them and tried to block them at every turn.” However, the future monarch’s attempts to block them have ultimately “failed,” which has become a hot topic surrounding the royal family.

In addition, a royal insider claimed: “The fact that the King is working so hard to put this rift in the past, and that he’s laying the groundwork for the future—not just for Harry and Meghan, but for their children and future generations—is hugely satisfying.”

During a recent appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, royal expert Dan Wootton disclosed that the King has invited Meghan and Harry to spend time with him this summer at the royal family’s private Balmoral estate, in addition to offering the Palace to them “any time they want.”

Insiders revealed Meghan Markle and Harry’s true feelings about this progress, stating that the duo is “feeling very vindicated.”

“That being said, they would still very much like to have a better relationship with William and Kate, and they intend to work towards that,” the source added.