Prince Harry, Meghan plot ‘fresh start’ away from US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a major life transition, seeking a “fresh start” completely different from their current lives in California.

According to an insider close to the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are actively looking for a new chapter outside of the United States, with Australia emerging as a top contender for their next move.

Why Australia is the Frontrunner for the Sussexes

The sudden interest in the Land Down Under is reportedly tied to a massive win for Prince Harry’s passion project, the Invictus Games. Australia’s recent decision to secure an additional three years of funding for the adaptive sporting event has deeply moved the Prince.

“It’s no secret they’re both looking to make a fresh start somewhere,” a source told Heat magazine. “They’re looking for some salvation, really, and Harry seems to think Australia can offer that.”

The insider added that the funding U-turn made Harry feel genuinely “welcomed and appreciated”—a feeling he has reportedly felt less frequently in America lately amid shifting public perception. Outside of his children, leading the Invictus Games gives Harry his greatest sense of purpose, making this international support deeply personal.

Meghan Markle’s Global Brand Expansion

The move isn’t just a passion project for Harry; it aligns perfectly with Meghan Markle’s business ambitions. The Duchess has reportedly been eyeing Australia as the next major market to expand her commercial brand.

According to the inner-circle source, Meghan is fully on board with the potential relocation for two distinct reasons:

Business Strategy: The Australian market offers a prime launchpad for her latest entrepreneurial and lifestyle ventures.

Avoiding UK Drama: Meghan is reportedly thrilled that Harry is excited about a future that has nothing to do with dragging them back into the British royal fold.

Furthermore, the source noted that establishing a highly successful base in Australia would be seen as a major win for the couple in their ongoing public relations battle with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

What’s Next for the Duke and Duchess?

While the couple’s hectic schedules mean an immediate, permanent move would take some intense planning, insiders claim it is highly likely to happen. With Australia holding fond memories for the couple—marking the site of their highly successful 2018 royal tour—it may just be the perfect backdrop for the Sussexes’ next global reinvention.