Prince Harry, Meghan put public image at risk

One positive visit to the UK is unlikely to regain Prince Harry and Meghan Markle favour with the public in the long term. PR expert Renae Smith details why the couple need to deliver time and again.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent high profile visit to the UK has attracted attention from all corners of the globe, many suggesting it signals a move toward smoother public dealings and positive media attention for the couple. However according to PR experts, one short public relations success is not enough to solve a long-term branding issue for the pair.

Many news sources have commented on the recent trip to the UK being a positive step for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However industry experts say that repairing public image is a process that can only happen with consistent, long-term engagement.

The Core Issue is Restoring Trust Through Time

According to PR expert and founder of international PR and branding agency The Atticism, Renae Smith, public perceptions are rebuilt over long periods, through repeat behaviours not just one positive encounter.

“Reputations are rebuilt through repeated behaviour over long periods of time, not one well-managed visit,” said Smith. “While one trip or single well-received appearance will create good press, we are interested in whether it can be sustained without it leading to conflict again.”

Since their move away from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reputation in the US and UK has been volatile. Their recent positive headlines come after periods of both a strong and calm public profile, offset by book revelations and public battles.

PR professionals point to the lack of sustained brand loyalty as an issue. “One event or trip always tends to go well because people are interested, but can they repeat it consistently?” asked the source.

Three things the PR team for Prince Harry and Meghan should focus on:

Maintain clear messaging around projects that are non-confrontational and charitable

Ensure there are no immediate post-event headlines referring back to issues with royal family

Show continued, disciplined and steady public engagement over several months/years

Moving Forward

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attempt to balance charitable activities with lucrative commercial ventures under the banner of the Archewell Foundation, industry observers will be watching closely to see if this recent round of positive press marks the beginning of an end to ongoing media scrutiny or simply a pause for breath.