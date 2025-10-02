Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reminisce son Archie’s sweet memory with Jane Goodall after her death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hit with nostalgia as they paid a heartfelt tribute to the renowned conservationist and animal welfare advocate, Jane Goodall.

Following Jane’s sad demise on October 1, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an emotional joint statement.

“Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt,” the couple stated.

They went on to recall Jane’s special memory with their eldest son Archie, saying the world-renowned primatologist had “held our son.”

“She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed,” Harry and Meghan added.

The legendary conservationist passed away peacefully in Los Angeles. She died of natural causes at the age of 91 while on a speaking tour, the Jane Goodall Institute announced on Wednesday, October 1.

“The Jane Goodall Institute learned this morning, Wednesday 1 October 2025, that Dr Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away from natural causes,” the statement reads.

It further added, “She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist transformed science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of the natural world.”