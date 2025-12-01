Prince Harry, Meghan Receive Major Update About Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a serious warning regarding the future of their royal titles, following claims that Prince William will potentially deprive them of their honours when he becomes king.

Royal biographer and expert Tom Bower revealed his views in an interview with the internationally known media outlet, The Mirror.

Bower suggested that it would not be an easy task to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles, and that the order would not be signed by King Charles.

“With the Sussexes’ titles, it’s a rock and a hard place for the royal family. The only way to undermine Meghan’s status, although it would look like sour grapes, is to take away her title,” the monarch expert told the outlet.

Tom Bower continued, stating, “And it won’t happen during Charles’s lifetime. He will only act on William’s pressure, and there’s no reason ostensibly at the moment to strip them of their titles; they haven’t done anything embarrassing, other than using it to trade on.”

In fact, he also issued a warning, suggesting, “They would have to be very careful about how they do it, but I think it is inevitable.”

This development is being discussed following King Charles’s recent stripping of his disgraced brother Andrew’s titles, as Bower’s statement stirred a debate online.

King Charles, according to palace reports, recently launched an official process to revoke disgraced Andrew’s style, titles, and honors.

Moreover, Andrew is now reportedly known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. His lease at Royal Lodge has provided him with the legal protection to remain in residence. “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

Notably, Harry and Meghan walked away as working royals in 2020 and relocated to America, where they now live with their children, Archie and Lilibet.