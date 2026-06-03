The rift between the House of Windsor and the Montecito-based Sussexes shows no signs of cooling down. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing intense scrutiny from royal circles over their upcoming business strategies, with insiders issuing a harsh reminder regarding the “commercial motives” tied to the Crown.

The latest friction stems from reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a high-profile media project with streaming giant Netflix.

Mining Diana’s Legacy? The Netflix Controversy Explained

According to insiders close to the Royal Family, Prince Harry is actively developing a new documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic passing.

While Harry reportedly feels an emotional responsibility to protect and champion his mother’s humanitarian legacy, the project has hit a massive nerve back in the UK.

The Core Issue: Prince William is said to be “sickened” and deeply distressed by the plans.

The Accusation: Critics and palace insiders view the documentary as a calculated move to turn family grief into marketable content to fulfill the couple’s multi-million-dollar streaming obligations.

Meghan’s Role: Harry is reportedly adamant about featuring Meghan Markle in a lead role for the project, viewing her as the modern embodiment of Diana’s qualities—a move that has reportedly further enraged the Prince of Wales.

The Struggle to Monetize “The Firm”

The backlash highlights a broader trend for the Sussexes as they navigate their financially independent lifestyle in California. Royal experts point out that the couple is facing a highly “challenging” financial landscape as the information supply and direct connection to the royal family are increasingly choked off.

“They are having a lot of trouble monetizing what they used to be able to monetize—which was their connection and secrets to the Royal Family.”

With ongoing pressure to fund their lifestyle entirely independently, critics argue that the couple is repeatedly falling back on their royal heritage for commercial gain, clashing heavily with the public image and efforts of the working Monarchy.