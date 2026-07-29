Prince Harry, Meghan share rare statement on their children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have, through a spokesperson, pushed back against the harsh media commentary and public speculation made about their young son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess’s team’s comments come after British TV presenter Mark Dolan seemed to hint at the Royal Couple’s children in remarks he made on air, suggesting that 5-year-old Archie and 3-year-old Lilibet might “form a rival court in Britain” and, as a result, “make life a misery for his cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.”

Children Should Never Be Dragged Into Adult Disputes In a statement released to The Daily Beast by a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who expressed they were “genuinely disgusted” by how a narrative was being framed about their young children: “There is a fundamental difference between criticizing public figures and choosing to demonize two young children who have done absolutely nothing to warrant it.

To speculate that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will one day ‘make life a misery’ for their cousins is an extraordinary and irresponsible thing to say about children… Whatever views people may hold about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, children should never be dragged into adult disputes or portrayed as future antagonists for the sake of a provocative soundbite.” drawing firm boundaries in the future Meghan and Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020 and have been living in California with Archie and Lilibet, have taken a strong stance to shield their children from public scrutiny.

The couple previously responded to a media frenzy over security for themselves, however this statement appears to be their most significant response thus far to attempts to involve their children.

The statement signals a clear boundary for the couple; while media scrutiny around adult members of the monarchy is to be expected, commentary against children of the Royal Family crosses the line for the Sussex couple.