Prince Harry, Meghan welcome Starmer’s social media ban

Prince Harry and Meghan have publicly endorsed the UK government’s proposal to ban children under 16 from accessing social media sites, hailing it as a positive development for children’s online safety. The move, championed by Keir Starmer, is part of a larger strategy to safeguard children from harmful content and risks online.

The couple expressed their approval of the new measure, stating in a release that it is a crucial step forward, but not a comprehensive solution on its own. They contended that technology companies have a responsibility to contribute more to fostering safer online spaces and should place children’s well-being and mental health above engagement and profits.

In their statement, Prince Harry and Meghan reiterated their long-standing commitment to online safety, which they address through their foundation and various associated programs, designed to promote awareness of social media’s effects on young users and their families. They believe that parents and educators alone cannot be responsible for children’s safety online, and that the companies producing the platforms should also be held to higher standards.

The planned restrictions in the UK will impact many popular platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube, with apps like WhatsApp being among those potentially exempt. This initiative is due to be implemented in the following year, and has been met with mixed responses from technology companies, child protection activists, and government bodies.

The Duke and Duchess’s endorsement of the ban serves to strengthen their existing campaign for more rigorous online regulations and reiterates their ongoing demands for technology companies to take responsibility for the impact of their platforms on young people.