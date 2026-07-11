A major defeat for Prince Harry in his ongoing legal war with the UK press. Prince Harry, Meghan’s lost his privacy battle against Associated Newspapers, publishers of The Daily Mail, this afternoon. Prince Harry, alongside a group of co-claimants, claimed unlawful information gathering practices from the media giant but the media outlet had denied all allegations and been victorious.

Prince Harry and Meghan now could be forced to pay tens of millions for the lost case with claims already emerging of combined legal bills reaching £50million for the prince, the media group and the other individuals.

Royal analysts insist that the outcome will leave the Duke and his wife “delicate” where it concerns their brand. “Take away the grievance, the victimhood and the drama, and what remains? A couple of former royals with a fading brand.

That, surely, is the real truth.” – Camilla Tominey The Telegraph The couple has come under criticism, with rivals suggesting the family drama and high-stakes courtroom proceedings is a central tool used by them to sustain media visibility and commercial opportunities such as the couple’s multi-million pound streaming and book deals.

A private reunion with the Royals took place just hours before news broke of the defeat though.

The Daily Mail exclusively revealed earlier today that Harry, the Duchess of Sussex and children Archie, three, and Lilibet, two, were able to attend a private reunion with King Charles and Camilla at Highgrove House hours before his victory was quashed.