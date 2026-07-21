Prince Harry, Meghan's latest move triggers backlash

Reports of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex potentially wanting to spend more time in the UK is back under fire. Many believe their latest actions is hypocritical as it comes after they decided to apply the Prince and Princess titles for their children, even after quitting Royal duties in 2020. Meghan and Prince Harry under attack from critics for ‘wanting the best of both worlds’ after buying property in Europe to keep ties with the UK after moving across the Atlantic in 2020.

TalkTV host Jeremy Kyle blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Tuesday evening as he insisted the pair were acting like politicians, begging for attention with their attempts to hold onto ties with the Royal family whilst publicly trashing them.

He hit out at the pair for using titles for Archie and Lilibet, telling viewers that the couple had been the most ‘hypocritical’ by deciding to continue to use their titles, even though they chose to step away.

Speaking about the couple, he said: “People love nothing more than to say they are all right when they see nothing to do with the Royals, yet when anything new about the Sussex’s happens there is still an awful lot of resentment.” Mr Kyle added: “The people are sick of them playing silly games, to be quite honest… that they just want all this attention, they want the titles but they don’t want the work.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter previously suggested that Harry and Meghan want “the best of both worlds,” claiming they appear to want to have their cake and eat it.

Key milestones in the Sussex’s relationships with The Royals: 2021 – Meghan and Harry tell Oprah that Meghan struggled with her mental health in the UK.

They discuss how their son’s skin tone had been a cause for conversation. 2023 – In early January, Prince Harry clarify that he had not referred to racism but instead ‘unconscious bias.’ He stated: ‘That had been written as an institution, the Royals’ approach to me, and thus the entire approach from British press and public, wasracist.’

The clarification comes after he revealed that when asked about the race of Archie during the Oprah interview, the Queen had told him what Archie’s “complexion would be.”

The titles come after the 1917 Letters Patent allows Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor to use the Royal appellation after their Grandfather acceded the throne in September 2022. The parents applied to use the titles in early 2023.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Harry, 38, Meghan, 41, and their children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, enjoyed a private meeting with King Charles III at his Highgrove home.

Queen Camilla also reportedly joined the meeting. Mr Arbiter explained of the visit: ‘When I speak to my royal sources it seems like that visit to Highgrove has been part of an ongoing discussion, and I don’t think there was ever going to be a resolution unless it involved the Queen being there, it’s just that she wasn’t readily available.’

A house purchase in Portugal is also thought to be another effort by the couple to spend more time in the UK in coming months, providing a gateway in Europe which would make journeys between California and Britain simpler, but a move in the country remains under security review.