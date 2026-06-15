Prince Harry & Meghan’s secret move amid financial woes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are shifting their career and business strategy as they navigate a more challenging financial landscape in Hollywood. After stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020 to pursue complete financial independence, the couple is actively restructuring their professional ventures to sustain their lifestyle and secure long-term stability.

The Reality of Financial IndependenceSources close to the couple note that building a entirely self-funded life outside the British Royal Family has brought its share of hurdles. Unlike active members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan do not rely on the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, nor do they utilize properties maintained at public expense.

The Sussexes famously fulfilled all their financial obligations regarding their former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage—fully reimbursing the £2.4 million public cost used for renovations and paying market rent before officially vacating the property. While this total financial autonomy places them above public criticism regarding taxpayer funding, it has significantly heightened the pressure to generate consistent, multi-million-dollar revenue streams.

Navigating Hollywood Setbacks and New Blueprints

The couple’s initial post-royal era was marked by massive, headline-grabbing deals—including a reported $20 million Spotify contract and a lucrative $60 million Netflix deal. However, as the media landscape shifts and some initial ventures have fizzled or concluded, the Sussexes are re-strategizing:

A Shift in Content Creation: Moving away from standard documentaries, Archewell Productions is pivoting toward scripted fiction. The couple is set to produce a film adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s bestselling romance novel, The Wedding Date, as part of their extended first-look creative partnership with Netflix.

Philanthropic Restructuring: The Archewell Foundation remains central to their joint mission, but insiders note a clearer division in their individual professional pursuits. Prince Harry remains deeply focused on his global patronages, such as the Invictus Games, while Meghan continues to explore lifestyle brands, investment opportunities, and commercial endeavors.

The Cost of California Living: Maintaining their high-profile life in Montecito—complete with extensive global PR teams, legal expenses, and a private security apparatus estimated to cost millions annually—requires a steady cash flow.

Looking Ahead

While royal commentators and critics frequently speculate on the sustainability of their independent brand, those close to the Sussexes emphasize their resilience. By diversifying their portfolio into entertainment production and independent commercial spaces, Harry and Meghan are focused on building a lasting commercial blueprint that safely secures their financial future on their own terms.