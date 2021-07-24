Prince Harry’s memoir to reveal who he blames for Diana’s death?

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir set for publishing in 2022 is expected to reveal who he blames for his mother Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997, reported The Daily Mail.

The Princes’s biographer, royal author Angela Levin, who earlier penned Harry: Biography of a Prince, on Wednesday claimed, “I’ve been told by a well-informed source that Harry’s memoir will focus heavily on the death of his mother Princess Diana, and who he blames.”

“It was a terrible tragedy, but sad the man can’t move on,” she added.

Prince Harry’s yet-untitled memoir was announced last week by Penguin Random House. The “intimate and heartfelt” book will provide a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” the publisher said in a statement.

Harry himself said he was writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

PRINCE HARRY SET TO PEN AND RELEASE A MEMOIR IN LATE 2022

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said in a statement.

Penguin Random House said the book would cover Prince Harry’s childhood, his military service including time on the frontlines in Afghanistan, and his life as a husband and father.