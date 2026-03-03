Prince Harry opens doors to Beatrice, Eugenie

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly been offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito estate as a sanctuary if they need a break from the intensifying Epstein controversy. Since their parents’ legal and social downfall, the York sisters have maintained a quiet profile, with the Sussexes reportedly offering them significant moral support.

A source recently informed the Mail: “Harry has reached out to the girls, essentially saying he knows what it’s like to be at the ‘wrong end of the institution.’ He has extended an open invitation, especially to Beatrice, should she need to get away.”

Since Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has maintained a particularly close bond with his cousin Beatrice. Sources suggest the 37-year-old Princess, who has two young daughters, has been deeply affected by the public collapse of her father’s reputation.

On February 19—Prince Andrew’s 66th birthday—he was reportedly taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office. While he has strongly refuted previous allegations, he has yet to publicly address these latest claims.

Despite being stripped of his honorary military titles and his residence on the Windsor Estate, the Duke of York remains eighth in line to the throne (note: following the birth of the Sussex and Wales children). However, given his recent detention and the revelations in the Epstein files, the government is reportedly considering legislative steps to formally remove him from the Line of Succession.