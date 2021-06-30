Prince Harry pays surprise tribute to Princess Diana ahead of birthday

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, paid a special tribute to his late mother Princess Diana, in a surprise appearance at the Diana Awards just after landing in the UK ahead of what would’ve been her 60th birthday.

Speaking via video message at the Diana Awards, an annual ceremony that honours young people for social and humanitarian work, Harry not just mentioned his mother but also his brother Prince William with whom he is allegedly at odds currently.

“I’m truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change-making and the vital role that you’ve taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism,” said the Duke.

Mentioning his plans for the upcoming unveiling of Diana’s statue in honour of her 60th birthday, Harry said, “Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum’s 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others.”

“Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion,” he added.

“The Diana Award carries her legacy forward by putting young people at the centre of our future – and this has never been more important.”

Harry landed in the UK earlier this week ahead of Thursday’s statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace where Diana lived, and which is now home to William and his family.

It will be a small event with the princes, Diana’s close family and the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley among the few attending.

Watch Harry’s speech here: