Prince Harry plans more UK visits amid royal reconciliation efforts

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to make more frequent visits to the United Kingdom as he looks to rebuild his relationship with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex recently returned to Britain and met with his father, King Charles, at Highgrove House. Following the reported meeting, Harry is said to be considering increasing the frequency of his trips to the UK, with plans to return every few months.

A source speaking to The Times said the approach to Harry’s recent visits had been working well and that he was expected to make more trips, particularly as preparations continue for the Invictus Games.

“The template for his visits has been working well, so the frequency of trips will increase, especially in the run-up to Invictus which he’s determined to make the best games yet,” the source said.

“So he’ll be coming back and forth a lot more, every few months. The way the wind is blowing, he’s going to want to be here more and more,” the insider added.

According to the source, Harry is also pleased that his trips can increasingly focus on his charitable work and patronages rather than being dominated by legal disputes and tensions surrounding his relationship with the royal family.

The insider added that Harry wants “more of a foothold here, more trips back, less courtroom drama,” while noting that he continues to enjoy spending time with his family.

Harry’s reported plans come amid renewed speculation about his relationship with King Charles. The father and son have faced a strained relationship in recent years, but their reported meeting at Highgrove has fueled hopes of a gradual reconciliation.