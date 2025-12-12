Prince Harry plans to woo Jennifer Lopez amid rivalry with brother William

Prince Harry is reportedly hoping to bring global superstar Jennifer Lopez to the upcoming Invictus Games.

According to recent reports, the Duke of Sussex is ramping up efforts to attract A-list talent for his charity initiative – which he established in 2014.

“If [Harry] can land her [Lopez] to make an appearance at an Invictus event, it would be phenomenal for the charity and a thrill for him too. He’s reaching out to everyone that he’s got a connection to; it’s not just Lopez that he’s trying to lure in,” an insider told Star Magazine.

They continued, “But no doubt she’s the most thrilling prospect for him because he’s very starstruck by her.”

The source further claimed that the duke “is very competitive,” so watching his older brother Prince William “reel in all these big names for his charity, has lit a fire under him.”

Prince William has indeed built a reputation for attracting high-profile talent to his charitable events, often collaborating with stars like Hannah Waddingham and Cate Blanchett.

Most recently, William joined forces with pop icon Kylie Minogue to share the spotlight at the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards in Rio de Janeiro.

Invictus Games offers a “recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women”.