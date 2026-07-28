Prince Harry pushes Meghan Markle toward King Charles

Report claims Prince Harry may force Meghan Markle to adhere to Charles’ ‘rules’ in last attempt to win round the King of England: ‘Follow my guidelines and the door will be opened’ Prince Harry has now allegedly come to accept that any hope for reconciliation between him, his father Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, will hinge on adhering to set, albeit harsh rules by his father King Charles.

King Charles may have finally drawn a line in the sand for the Sussexes in a ‘last-chance’ gambit toward family peace – and it seems Prince Harry has no other choice than to follow in his father’s footsteps, in a bid to make him comply.

The report, in The News International by an insider to Heat Magazine, states: According to an insider to the UK’s Heat magazine, Prince Harry and King Charles met briefly in Highgrove.

During which he laid out strict criteria that need to be met.

According to the outlet, the King said that if he were open to future reconciliation, Harry had to maintain the loyalty and the consistency to make sure that any future disagreements, disses, and disruptions between him and his royal family do not unfold. An ‘insider to the situation’ with the article mentioned: ‘The King wants peace, but he also wants consistency.

“He put his foot down and told Harry they have to play by his rules, otherwise the door would be shut in the future.” It seems the Duke of Sussex is now having serious conversations with wife, Meghan, urging her to accept the King’s stipulations as she faces further attempts to win round his father King Charles.

The article states that a ‘palace insider’ suggested Harry seemed to realise, it might be the last minute chance for him and his father and Meghan to mend bridges and they may well have to adapt for their to be a move backwards with the royal household.’