Prince Harry honored his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a quiet and personal way on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex is understood to have sent flowers to the Queen’s burial site at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle to mark the occasion. The gesture comes as members of the royal family gathered publicly in London to commemorate the historic milestone.

Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022 at the age of 96, is laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021. Also interred at the chapel are her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret.

Prince Harry, 41, attended his grandmother’s funeral ceremonies in 2022 with his wife, Meghan Markle, despite having stepped back from royal duties and relocating to California in 2020. He has since paid tribute to the late monarch during visits to the U.K.

Following the Queen’s death, Harry shared a heartfelt message reflecting on her legacy of service and the personal bond they shared. He described her as a “guiding compass” admired around the world for her unwavering grace and dignity.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III,” he wrote at the time.

While Harry marked the occasion privately, senior royals including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton took part in a series of public events on April 21. The commemorations included a Buckingham Palace reception and the unveiling of a design for a national memorial in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s enduring legacy.