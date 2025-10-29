Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli XCX's dispute on podcast

The British royal family member Prince Harry made a unique appearance on the podcast Doesn’t Know, where he openly discussed his life in America on October 29.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, intriguingly has also touched on the ongoing dispute between US pop star Taylor Swift and English pop icon Charlie XCX in the podcast with Hasan Minhaj.

During the podcast, the host Hasan Minhaj asked Prince Harry about his opinion on the feud between two singers, which worsened after Taylor Swift released her song, “Actually Romantic,” in which she allegedly dissed Charli, calling her out for being “obsessed” with her.

However, the song was released in response to the brat singer’s song, “Sympathy is a Knife.”

The duke appeared surprised at the question as he considered how to respond to the pop dispute.

Prince Harry simply answered, “The what?” reacting to the question dropped by the podcast host Hasan Minhaj.

Moreover, when Hasan goes on to discuss the situation between the two artists who once performed together in 2014, he adds, “Oh no!”

The duke does not express his perspective on the scenario but instead stares at the comic, who continues to explain it until Harry chuckles, realising that it was all satire.

Furthermore, in the podcast, Harry has also reacted to the burning question of him becoming a United States (US) citizen for life after relocating across the Atlantic with his entire family.

Along with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Prince Archie, Prince Harry has taken bold steps of relocating to the US and quitting royal roles.

The 41-year-old prince, while speaking to the podcast Doesn’t Know of Hasan Minhaj, discussed whether he plans to become a US citizen after spending his life as a British royal.

Doesn’t Know host asked a rapid-fire question to Prince Harry about whether he will be becoming a US national.