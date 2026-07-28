Prince Harry receives stark warning

Prior to his upcoming trip to the UK in September for the annual WellChild Awards, Prince Harry has received a stark warning.

Rob Shuter, a royal specialist, issued the warning in his most recent article for his Naughty But Nice Substack.

According to reports, King Charles is reportedly ready to offer Harry a room in Buckingham Palace once again. However, Rob cautioned that the monarch’s offer could rekindle hostilities within the palace.

He stated that many palace staff members do not want Prince Harry to return, so he should not expect a warm reception.

Insiders added that when Harry was first offered lodging during his previous trip to the UK, palace employees were “furious,” and their sentiments have not changed.

“Nothing has changed,” the source informed the expert.

“The King may want Prince Harry under his roof, but many of the people who work there don’t. They felt deeply betrayed by everything that followed Spare and the interviews, and that resentment is still very real,” the insider continued.

The expert noted that the first accommodation offer was canceled due in large part to staff disagreement, which resulted in an embarrassing palace headache.

The expert was also informed by the source that insiders anticipate the same opposition as Harry’s September return draws near.

“The atmosphere would be incredibly uncomfortable,” another insider claimed, adding, “People will remain professional because that’s their job, but don’t mistake professionalism for forgiveness. Those are two very different things.”