Prince Harry reportedly growing tired of Meghan's plans, seeks change

As royal sources close to Prince Harry reveal that he seems to be going overboard, and is focusing on yet another agenda – and wants new objectives as the building of influencer brands left him disappointed with his old targets – it seems as though the Sussex couple are actually drifting apart as Meghan takes on her lifestyle company and Harry addresses his Father and Family issues.

Royal specialists claim Harry and Meghan are “divided”.

Commentator Liz Jones states that there is a gulf of “commitment to duty on Harry’s part” and an “obsession with building an influencer brand on Meghan’s part”. She notes that this is an irony considering “Harry calling fame ‘fancy captivity’ and ‘a joke’ in ‘Spare'”.

Another observer admitted to The Mirror that they “have divided priorities”. They think Harry wants to work in the UK more and repair the relationship with his father, and also that Meghan would rather focus on her business.

Harry Allegedly Disillusioned by “Pseudo Royal” Life

Sources say Harry is finding the current circumstances challenging. Royal author Duncan Larcombe says Meghan is busy working her brand and Harry finds himself in his “worst nightmare – living life as a pseudo-celebrity royal”. Larcombe says that red carpets and cameras go with Meghan’s brand and remind Harry of when he grew up and longed to escape all eyes on him.

Meghan launched As Ever, a lifestyle company, in November of last year and has begun taking more public solo appearances.

Host Rob Shuter alleges that sources informed him that Meghan believes she is “more powerful, gonna make more money by stepping forward by herself, not with him” and that “Whenever Harry appears by her side, it just becomes about the royal drama, and family feuds”.

Where Things Stand by 2026

Harry and Meghan gave up their royal lives in 2020 and moved to California along with their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet.

Although they appear to be “emotionally committed to one another”, commentators claim there is constant talk of their marriage. Prince Harry himself joked about the rumors of a separation while speaking at an event in New York in 2024; stating that “We have apparently divorced 10, 12 times since 2020!”.

The latest gossip indicates that Harry is in serious talks with the King about possibly bringing Meghan and the children to the UK, while Meghan, who has allegedly gone incognito in the past, has been avoiding this since their last visit, at least from what is visible to the public.