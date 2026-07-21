Prince Harry responds to James Corden's 'too posh' dig

Prince Harry took his royal charm and insightful football analysis to the American TV screen on a viral episode of FOX’s post-match show, FIFA World Cup.

After Hours. Joining host James Corden, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand, and comedian Ian Karmel on the sofa, the Duke of Sussex gave his thoughts on England’s World Cup campaign – but not before playfully debating with Corden on British sporting terminology.

In a lighthearted exchange, the Duke of Sussex was playfully grilled by the late-night host about his background: “Are you a soccer fan? I always thought that you went to a school that was too posh to play soccer.”

The Duke, a vocal football supporter and president of the Rugby Football Union, was quick to catch the talk show host on his terminology. “Did I play football? Why are you calling it soccer?”

Corden fired back: “Because we are in the United States, baby!”

Regarding Corden’s ‘too posh’ jibe, Harry said that while sports were very much encouraged at elite boarding schools like Eton, his own experience playing football didn’t necessarily reflect that.

“In prep school, I was in the first team,” he said. “And then I went to the bigger school, and I ended up in the E team. Big A team, down to E team – so that didn’t feel very good!”

Harry Breaks Down England’s World Cup Heartbreak

Beyond the light-hearted quips, Harry’s deep-dive into England’s semi-final defeat to Argentina offered some perceptive commentary that many fans might agree with.

Instead of citing tactical errors from the head coach, Thomas Tuchel, he highlighted a critical shift in mindset in the team following England’s 1-0 lead in the game:

On The Mindset Shift: “It’s a mindset. I think what we saw was a slight shock value for the team. There was this immediate temptation to fall into defense. I don’t think that was the plan – it just happened.”

On Managing a Lead: “You can’t try to defend a 1-0 lead against a team like that for 75 minutes. You just can’t. If you are 1-0 up, believe that you can be 2-0 up.”

Harry’s clear analysis on the pitch impressed both Corden and Ferdinand. The ex-United defender even joked about getting Harry on his podcast.

“That’s it. My podcast needs you. We have exactly the same view.”

Corden added a touch of playful sarcasm: “I reckonRio should get the England job. And we can put you in charge of the backroom staff.”