Prince Harry reunites with celebrity friend on TV

Prince Harry is making a surprise return to TV, as he will be joining old pal James Corden on his new show. The Duke of Sussex has been announced as one of the future guests on After Hours.

Corden’s new show will see the former host of The Late Late Show talking with football stars about the FIFA World Cup, with the royal cameo recently teased in a popular clip.

While he and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand debated over a list of people named “Harry,” ranging from fiction’s wizard Harry Potter to his namesake, the duke himself, the talk-show host revealed that Prince Harry will be appearing on his show soon.

“Prince Harry is coming on the show in a few weeks’ time and we’ll discuss this,” Corden revealed. Highly-Publicized Appearance in the Midst of Family Tension This announcement comes at an extremely busy time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose family trip to the United Kingdom is now a focus of extensive media coverage.

A spokesperson for the pair released a fierce statement concerning media reporting on their travel plans to Britain, as Prince Harry is preparing for the “One Year to Go” events for the Invictus Games in Birmingham with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. This will be the first time in the UK for Archie and Lilibet since June 2022.

The pair were apparently offered a safe space within the walls of a royal home but no official comment has been made.

Security Backlash The Duke of Sussex continues to face challenges concerning his legal battle for the right to state-funded security when visiting the United Kingdom. Having had his appeal for heightened protection against the Home Office rejected, Harry’s team has clarified that safety remains a primary condition of the visit. “Prince Harry’s programme in the United Kingdom includes both public and private engagements across the country.

Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place… The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the United Kingdom.”

The Sussexs’ security team continue to analyse potential trip choices, but Corden’s interview is set to shed some light on a relaxed aspect of the Duke’s public persona.