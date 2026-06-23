Prince Harry sends strong message ahead of UK Return

LONDON – Prince Harry has made the official confirmation of a journey back to British territory next month, an occasion that represents a significant occasion for his personal circle as well as the numerous global charitable programs that he is championing.

Prior to his journey, the Duke of Sussex wrote a passionate foreword to the current edition of the progress report for Travalyst – the global sustainable tourism coalition which he launched back in 2019 to revolutionise the way that people approach travel in order to protect both delicate cultures and ecosystems for posterity – as well as local wildlife too. The 41-year-old royal paid tribute in his newly released letter to the enormous progress which has been made by the company so far.

He shared: “I am so proud of the contribution that everybody in the Travalyst community has made over the last year.

We recognise the importance of the work being undertaken right now and will continue to do so together.” The thorough report sets out a comprehensive summary of a variety of systems updates from over the last year, such as improvements made to Travalyst’s Data Hub, a new global Certification system, as well as updates to Travalyst’s Carbon tracking application, designed alongside Google, called Travel Impact Model.

A Long Awaited Family Reunion While Harry’s environmental work continues to draw the attention of global leaders and is impacting on climate action around the world, it is Harry’s impending family holiday in the U.K which has royal insiders intrigued. Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be traveling together across the Atlantic next month – bringing with them seven-year-old Prince Archie, and five-year-old Princess Lilibet.

It is thought that the young family will spend their visit to the country for the official one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, which are scheduled to be held in the West Midlands city of Birmingham next July.

Harry created the Invictus Games back in 2014 in the hope that it would assist in the recuperation of wounded, injured and sick service members; in 2014. The opportunity represents a precious opportunity for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as well as one that is becoming less frequent in recent years.

This visit to the U.K. Will mark Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s first time ever on home territory, other than in the short visit to London in June 2022, at a time which coincided with the celebration of their great grandmother – their late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s –historic Platinum Jubilee as well as Princess Lilibet’s birthday.

Since stepping down as active senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020, Prince Harry and the Meghan Markle now primarily reside in their Santa Barbara estate in California with their two young children, and family holidays to the UK are thus quite rare.