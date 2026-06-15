Prince Harry serves BBQ at Warrior Games - Video

The Duke of Sussex made headlines this weekend after trading royal military pageantry for an apron. While senior members of the Royal Family gathered in London for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, Prince Harry was spotted thousands of miles away in San Antonio, Texas, making a heartwarming surprise appearance at the DoD Warrior Games.

Stepping completely away from formal royal protocols, the Prince leaned into his passion for veteran advocacy by rolling up his sleeves to serve food and celebrate wounded service members.

From Royalty to Grill Master: Prince Harry Serves BBQ to Veterans

During Day Two of the adaptive sports competition, onlookers were shocked to see Prince Harry donning a kitchen apron behind the food line. Partnering with United Airlines, the Duke helped serve up Texas-style barbecue lunch to injured athletes, volunteers, and military families.

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Organizers and charity groups were quick to praise the Prince’s hands-on involvement. The Fisher House Foundation shared a video of the moment on Instagram, teasing: “A special lunch came with a special surprise today.”

The official Warrior Games social media accounts also published a tribute honoring his presence:

“We were honored to have Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, out to support our wounded, ill, and injured service members during Cycling and Wheelchair Basketball. He brought energy, encouragement, and support to our competitors’ recovery journeys.”

In addition to serving food, Prince Harry participated in the official medal ceremonies, personally handing out awards to the winning athletes and spending quality time hearing their recovery stories.

The Full Circle Inspiration Behind the Invictus Games

Prince Harry’s attendance at the Warrior Games San Antonio events carries deep personal significance. It was this exact U.S. government-organized tournament that initially sparked the Duke’s vision to create the global Invictus Games back in 2014.

The Duke recently reflected on this pivotal moment, noting how witnessing the resilience of wounded service members using sport as rehabilitation changed his life’s work. The next iteration of his international tournament is slated to take place in Birmingham, UK.

A Busy Weekend in Texas: NBA Finals and Royal Absences

The casual, high-energy appearance at the military tournament capped off a packed sporting weekend for the Prince. Just hours prior, Harry made another surprise public appearance courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Texas alongside U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane.

Notably absent from both the basketball finals and the veteran games were the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and their children.

The Duke’s high-profile weekend in America stood in stark contrast to events unfolding across the Atlantic. On the exact same day, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the traditional British military showcase—marking another major royal milestone that the Duke of Sussex has chosen to observe from afar.