The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is due to return to public view on today with a visit to a children’s hospital in Birmingham. The Prince’s five-day solo tour of the UK took a sharp detour into privately held meetings Wednesday when media access was abruptly cancelled at the last minute amid an intense summer heatwave.

The Duke was met by a private security detail for closed-door meetings at Royal Hospital Chelsea with no media or photographers allowed. The media blackout comes only 24 hours after a major setback in British courts.

Legal Blow Behind Invictus Tour Prince Harry was dealt a blow Tuesday as his high-profile legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited – the owner of the Daily Mail – was thrown out of court.

Justice Nicklin dismissed all of the Duke’s claims, along with others brought by Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, that information had been gathered unlawfully. Royal analysts and legal observers slammed Harry and Lady Lawrence after the pair released a blistering statement calling the ruling a “complete and obvious whitewash.” Meghan, Children Stay Home Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet did not join Harry in the UK.

A decision to stay behind in California was made about a week before the trip.

Aides said the choice was made because of an unresolved security dispute and the continued distrust between Meghan and royal officials. A Packed Summer Schedule For The Royal Family Aside from Prince Harry’s troubles with the press, the rest of the Royal Family have been enjoying a busy summer schedule of events:

The King and Queen have had a number of joint engagements across London this week. On earlier Tuesday, King Charles III met with first responders involved in the Bedfordshire train crash.

The King has also hosted the 2026 King’s Award for Enterprise event. Prince William has been in Hastings meeting young people at youth centres and engaging with the local fishing community. Queen Camilla attended Wimbledon to watch matches from the Royal Box.

Despite his return to public engagements, sources say it remains unknown whether the Duke of Sussex will see King Charles privately before he flies back to Los Angeles.