Prince Harry shares emotional message before royal reunion

Prince Harry Posts Heartfelt Message Supporting Military Members as Speculation Surrounds U.K. Trip, Reports Claim He Might Be Visiting his King Charles in June The duke issued a touching statement via the official Invictus Games Foundation accounts for the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Day-which celebrated military members-as rumors swirl over whether he, his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lili will be making a summer visit to Britain to see their ailing father and grandfather, King Charles. Prince Harry honored veterans who served in the military.

“On UK Armed Forces Day, we celebrate the service and sacrifice of those who have worn the uniform,” the official Twitter account for the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games Foundation read.

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“For many serving personnel and veterans, Birmingham holds a special place in their story. During the conflict in Afghanistan, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham became the destination for hundreds of British service personnel returning from the battlefield.

” He called it a point of hope that service members who needed to heal returned to the “friendly city.” The duke has a well-documented history with service members as a former servicemember himself having served two combat tours in Afghanistan and uses his position as president of Invictus to support wounded, injured, and sick service members.

The letter’s focus on the United Kingdom comes as sources suggest Prince Harry could be planning a visit with his wife, daughter Lilibet, and son, Archie, as early as next month.

Harry hasn’t officially confirmed the potential trip to England with Meghan and his two children, who now reside with him in California, but an insider told in May, “Charles is incredibly keen to spend more time with his grandchildren following the summer.” The report noted that royal officials and representatives for Harry and Meghan had remained tight-lipped, as security remains an issue “for us being back in the UK.”