Prince Harry shares honest confession about past mistake

Prince Harry has recently confessed that he is “acutely aware of his own previous mistakes” regarding the disastrous increase in antisemitism in the United Kingdom (UK). The Duke of Sussex, writing in the New Statesman, has shared his concerns regarding a “deeply troubling” increase in the targeting of Jews in his homeland. He highlighted the rise in antisemitism as a significant and worrying issue.

The Duke of Sussex, writing in the New Statesman, has shared his concerns regarding a “deeply troubling” increase in the targeting of Jewish people in the UK. He highlighted the rise in antisemitism as a significant and worrying issue.

This development follows a surge in violent incidents against Jewish communities, which elevated the national terror threat level to “severe” for the first time in five years. Prince Harry mentioned recent attacks in Manchester and London, urging those protesting events in the Middle East to be “clear” about where their rage is directed.

The Duke made reference to his own past mistakes, including wearing a Nazi uniform to a “Colonials and Natives”-themed fancy-dress party in 2005.

In the article, Prince Harry wrote: “Across the country, we are seeing a deeply troubling rise in anti-Semitism. Jewish communities—families, children, ordinary people—are being made to feel unsafe in the very places they call home.”

He further stated, “That should alarm us but also unite us. Because hatred directed at people for who they are, or what they believe, is not protest. It is prejudice. Recent incidents, including lethal violence in London and Manchester, have brought this into sharp and deeply troubling focus.”