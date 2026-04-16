Prince Harry has opened up about his struggles with grief and the pressures of royal life, revealing he once felt reluctant to embrace his role following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex made the emotional remarks while delivering a keynote address at the InterEdge Summit, held at Melbourne Park during his and Meghan Markle’s ongoing visit to Australia.

During his 19-minute speech, Harry opened up about the emotional toll of his experiences, admitting he has often felt “lost, betrayed or completely powerless.” He acknowledged the weight of both personal grief and public expectations, saying there were many moments when he felt overwhelmed but still had to present a composed image to the world.

Reflecting on the loss of Princess Diana in 1997, Harry described grief as deeply disorienting, especially at a young age and under intense public scrutiny. He noted that growing up “in a goldfish bowl” made it even harder to process his emotions, adding that without a sense of purpose, such experiences can be deeply damaging.

“There have been many times when I’ve felt overwhelmed,” he said. “Times when I’ve felt lost, betrayed, or completely powerless. Times when the pressure – externally and internally — felt constant. And times when, despite everything going on, I still had to show up pretending everything was okay, so as not to let anyone down.”

The appearance marked a key moment in the couple’s four-day Australia trip, which focuses on mental health, community support and veteran welfare. While Harry engaged with veterans and attended events linked to the Invictus Games Foundation, Meghan carried out solo visits, including spending time at a shelter supporting women facing domestic violence and homelessness.