Prince Harry Skips Switzerland Trip with Meghan Markle: What's Behind the Royal Absence?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest trip plans have sparked speculation, with Harry reportedly missing a Switzerland trip with his wife.

While the exact reason remains unclear, sources suggest the couple’s busy schedules and differing priorities might be to blame.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who’ve been open about their desire for a more private life, might be focusing on their individual projects.

Meghan’s As Ever brand and Prince Harry’s Invictus Games commitments could be taking center stage.

The couple’s absence from high-profile events like the Met Gala has become a recurring theme, sparking speculation about their priorities and relationships with the royal family.

Some insiders suggest they’re choosing to maintain distance from performative public events, focusing on their personal and professional goals instead.

What do you think? Is this a sign of a bigger shift in the Sussexes’ priorities, or just a one-off?