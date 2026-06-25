Prince Harry snubs King’s offer, eyes Diana’s Althorp for UK stay

Prince Harry may bypass King Charles’ offer of a royal residence and instead stay at Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House, when he returns to the UK with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet in July, multiple reports suggest.

The Trip: First Family UK Visit in Four Years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to travel to Britain in July with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. It would be the family’s first joint UK trip since 2022 and the first time Harry and Meghan have visited together in four years.

The Accommodation Question: Royal Palace vs Althorp

Reports claim King Charles offered Harry and Meghan use of royal accommodation, including Buckingham Palace, for their stay. However, neither Buckingham Palace nor Sussex reps have confirmed where they will stay.

Instead, speculation centers on Althorp House in Northamptonshire — Diana’s childhood home and final resting place. The estate, run by Diana’s brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, announced it will close to visitors on July 10 and 11, fueling rumors the Sussexes could visit or stay there.

Why Althorp? Symbolism and Security

Harry has “remained close to his uncle” Charles Spencer and previously stayed at Althorp during UK visits. He reportedly chose Althorp in May 2024 and August 2024 after turning down an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace, citing security concerns.

The 13,000-acre estate is deeply personal: Diana is buried on a private island in the property’s Round Oval Lake. A Spencer family friend said: “It’s a very special place for all the family but especially Harry. It was a significant part of his motivation for staying there”.

Unlike hotels, royal residences and estates like Althorp offer armed guards and advanced security. Harry lost automatic taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping down as a working royal in 2020, and his security is now decided “on a case-by-case basis”.

The Message: ‘Ultimate Symbolic Rejection’

Royal commentators say choosing Althorp over a royal residence would be “the ultimate symbolic rejection” and “emphasises his links with his mother’s family” far more than with King Charles.

Harry last stayed at Althorp in August 2024 to attend Lord Robert Fellowes’ memorial service, visiting Diana’s grave two days before the anniversary of her death. He previously brought Meghan to the grave in 2022, writing in Spare: “At long last I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum.”

Family Rift Remains

Relations between Harry and King Charles, as well as Prince William, remain “strained” since the Sussexes quit royal duties in 2020. Palace insiders cite a “profound lack of trust” and “complicated questions around security arrangements” as obstacles to reconciliation.

If Harry declines the King’s offer, it would follow a pattern: he reportedly refused to stay at a royal residence in May 2024, opting for Althorp or a hotel instead.