Prince Harry speaks out after England's World Cup loss

All England fans know that particular, gnawing ache of World Cup elimination – and Prince Harry is no different. Fresh off the Three Lions’ dramatic quarter-final loss to France, the Duke of Sussex’s pride in Gareth Southgate’s men was palpable, proving that a bit of Atlantic water does nothing to dampen his support for English football.

Despite following all the drama from across the pond, the royal made no bones about acknowledging the considerable pressures faced by the squad.

Rallying the Three Lions Instead of solely lamenting the final whistle, Prince Harry’s thoughts were firmly with the players themselves.

Friends close to the Duke suggested his admiration stemmed from their composure and spirit on and off the pitch. “They played with incredible heart and outstanding sportsmanship. The result hurts, but this team has made the entire nation incredibly proud.”

Loyal Lion: Backed by the Prince Despite officially stepping back from senior royal duties, settling in California and taking a significant lead in advocating for mental fitness, Harry’s enthusiasm for the nation’s sporting endeavours remains undimmed.

The team’s ability to absorb the global pressure in Qatar was a quality the Prince greatly respected, according to those closest to him.

A Thought for Harry Kane And like the rest of the country, Prince Harry expressed deep sympathy with captain Harry Kane, reassuring him that this moment doesn’t negate a tremendous World Cup performance.

Shared Royal Regret While the Prince of Wales shared a more public statement of his support, as President of the FA, Harry’s behind-the-scenes reassurance speaks volumes about a rare moment of royal unity on this occasion. Both brothers clearly agreed that the future of English football is in safe hands – or perhaps even ready to take over.