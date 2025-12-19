Prince Harry speaks out on journalist’s claim about Archie and Jane Goodall

Prince Harry’s has spoken out on claims that he referred to his son, Prince Archie, as “my little African child.”

While speaking on Katie Couric’s YouTube show, a journalist Tina Brown claimed that the Duke of Sussex referred Archie, as “my little African child” during a conversation with the late Jane Goodall – who died in October.

“Jane Goodall, before she died, I had a lunch with her, and she said that she went to see… she was one of the only people outside the family that went to see Archie when he was born,” Brown said, adding, “And Harry said, ‘This is my little African child.'”

She further added, “It’s going to be my child who, you know — wild child, essentially. They were going to have this time together, living a life off the grid as it were. She said she was absolutely stunned when he chose the life that he did.”

However, a spokesperson for Prince Harry has now denied the claims called the allegation false.

“The Duke of Sussex has never said anything remotely resembling what is being claimed. Tina Brown knows exactly what she’s doing by inventing these words and attributing them to a highly respected woman who is deceased and unable to correct the record.”