Prince Harry has said he will “always be part of the royal family,” six years after stepping back from his role as a senior working royal.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, made the remarks in an interview with ITV during a visit to Ukraine on Friday, where he was asked whether he considers himself a “non-working royal.”

“No. I will always be part of the royal family,” Harry said. “And, you know, I enjoy doing it. I enjoy coming to do these trips and supporting that I’ve ever before, the friends that I’ve made, and hopefully, bringing attention to issues that, for one reason or another, drop out of the news because something else has popped up.”

During the trip, Harry joined the humanitarian landmine clearance organisation HALO to observe the latest digital de-mining technology near the city of Bucha. The visit echoed the legacy of his mother, Princess Diana, who famously walked through an active minefield in Angola in 1997 to raise awareness of the global push for a landmine ban.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, announcing plans to become financially independent while continuing to support Queen Elizabeth II.

Their departure was formalised following discussions with senior royals, including then-Prince Charles and Prince William, at what became known as the Sandringham Summit.