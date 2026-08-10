Prince Harry stands firm on William reconciliation?

Prince Harry is determined to mend fences with King Charles III and “is not letting his continued strain with his brother, Prince William, ruin his bid to reconcile with the Royal family,” UK outlets reported.

The Duke of Sussex recently made a trip to the United Kingdom for appearances for a countdown to 2027’s Invictus Games. He was eventually accompanied by wife Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet before the couple and children departed toward the end of the trip.

On July 10, 2026, the Sussex family privately met with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at their private residence Highgrove House, a country home in Gloucestershire, before beginning to re-establish ties following a period of distance and to give King Charles precious time with his grandchildren.

Insiders close to the matter suggested the Duke was happy about the private meeting.

“He certainly had a good time visiting the UK and spending time with his dad, especially to see him with his wife and children,” an inside source told The Mirror. “After what has been an emotional couple of years, Harry is now at a place in his life where he would like to spend more time on home soil and be nearer to his family.”

Hoping for future public meetings

The Duke of Sussex is hoping his father continues a more visible role in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s life moving forward, as well as hoping King Charles will attend the forthcoming Invictus Games. A public outing with their father and him would be a huge stride in their efforts to come together as a family.

Even with a bumpy road ahead toward complete family harmony, specifically the Prince’s relationship with Prince William, Prince Harry is determined to nurture his relationship with the King and keep his children close to their royal roots.